Several candidates fined for violation of CoC

Peshawar - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is rigorously enforcing the crackdown on District Monitoring Officers (DMOs) against violations of the code of conduct (CoC) for the general elections across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). In a recent update, fines and penalties have been imposed on several candidates and officials.

Chairman Neighbourhood Council Gul Bagh District Hangu, Arif Khan, faces a fine of Rs.5000, while the Chairman Village Council Mardu Khel has been summoned for an appearance on February 01.

Independent candidate Zulfikar Khan from PK-58 Mardan is slapped with a penalty of Rs.25000, and Tehsil Chairman Ghazni Khan, District Lakki Marwat, was summoned.

JUI-F candidate Haji Mohammad Shoaib from PK-90 Kohat is fined Rs.20000, and Tehrik-e-Labaik candidate Mufti Saifullah Qureshi, TL candidates Mufti Zur Wali Shah from PK-92 Kohat, and Najibullah Durrani from NA-35 Kohat are fined Rs.3000 each for code of conduct violations.

Independent candidate Daud Afridi from PK-91 Kohat faces a Rs.10000 fine, while independents Shehryar Afridi and Lal Saeed Afridi from NA-35 and ANP candidate Masood Khan Khalil from PK-92 are summoned over violations.

DMOs in district D.I. Khan have imposed a hefty Rs.30000 fine each on PK-113 candidates, including Imran Javed alias Sohail Rajpoot, Ahmad Karim Kundi, and Mayor City Council, Omar Amin Khan. PML-N candidate Sarhan Ahmad, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Zahid Mohibullah, and independent candidate Tanvir Jatoi from NA-44 are also summoned.

In PK-100 Bannu, ANP and JI candidates Asghar Nawaz and Akhtar Ali are fined Rs.10000 each. JUI-F candidate Zahid Akram Durrani from NA-39 Bannu is fined Rs.10000, while PTI Parliamentarians’ Syed Qaiser Abbas Shah, JI’s Professor Ibrahim, and JUI-F candidate Sher Azam from PK-92 face fines of Rs.20000, Rs.10000, and Rs.10000, respectively.

According to ECP statistics, a collective fine of Rs.12,85000 has been imposed on various candidates and others for code of conduct violations across divisions in Peshawar, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, and D.I. Khan.