Thursday, February 01, 2024
Shehbaz bemoans attack on political workers

Shehbaz bemoans attack on political workers
Web Desk
7:01 PM | February 01, 2024
National

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the hand grenade attack near the party’s election office in Dera Allah Yar.

Sharing his grief on social media platform X, Shehbaz hit out at those who targeted the party’s election office in Balochistan.

He said terrorists wanted to prevent people from voting. “We will not be cowed down by terrorists and will bring peace in the country,” he said.

“We salute the resolve of political workers and pray that the Higher Power alleviate the suffering of those injured in the attack,” said the PML-N head.
 

Web Desk

National

