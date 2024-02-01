Sindh election commissioner reviews ballot papers, election material arrangements

KARACHI - The Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh Sharifullah on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the delivery of ballot papers and election material for the general elections scheduled for February 8, in the metropolis.

He reviewed the arrangements alongwith Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sardar Nazar Abbas, District Election Commissioner Karachi West Ahmad Nadeem Sheikh and District Election Commissioner Keamari Humaira Bint e Muaz in districts West and Keamari.

Sharifullah during the review instructed the polling staff to perform their duties responsibly and honestly. He said that all matters related to the elections must be resolved in line with election rules and through the handbook provided by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The Provincial Election Commissioner alongwith Joint Provincial Election Commissioner also visited the storage place of ballot papers and other sensitive election material. He directed the polling staff to fully implement the instructions of the Election Commission regarding the delivery of election materials, transport and security arrangements. The Provincial Election Commissioner expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements for the general elections 2024 in Karachi.

GENERAL ELECTION 2024: VOTERS EXPRESS DIVERSE HOPES, CONCERNS

As the nation prepares for the upcoming general election, voters from all walks of life are voicing their opinions on the issues that matter most to them. People are eager to have their voices heard and to see meaningful change in the country’s direction. “I’ll be voting for change this time,” says Mubashir, a young professional.

Many voters share Mubashir’s sentiment, expressing a desire for economic betterment and sustainable development. “I want a government that prioritises the economy and creates opportunities for everyone,” remarks Naeem Ali, a small business owner.

Concerns about inflation, poverty, and inequality are also top of mind for many voters. “The cost of living keeps going up, and it’s getting harder to make ends meet,” laments Junaid Malik. “I hope the next government will take concrete steps to address these issues and lift people out of poverty.”

Others are focused on environmental issues and the need for sustainable development. “Climate change is a real threat, and we need leaders who will take bold action to protect our planet,” says an environmental activist. “I’ll be looking for candidates who prioritise renewable energy and conservation efforts.” Despite their differences, voters are united in their desire for a government that listens to their concerns and works to improve the lives of all citizens. “At the end of the day, we all want the same thing: a better future for ourselves and our children,” says Safeer. “I’ll be voting for the candidates who share that vision and have a plan to make it a reality.” With Election Day drawing near, the voices of the people will ultimately shape the outcome of the election and determine the path forward for the nation.