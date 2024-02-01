Sindh govt establishes social protection system to empower vulnerable segments of society

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has urged the provincial government’s partners to remain firm in their collective resolve to establish a social protection system that empowers and safeguards the most vulnerable segments of our society.

This he said while speaking at a Consultative Seminar on Social Protection in Sindh here at a local hotel on Wednesday. Those who presented in different sessions of the seminar include Minister Information Ahmad Shah, Secretary Social Protection Rafiq Mustafa Shaikh, Secretary School Education Shireen Narejo, Vice Chairman Social Protection Board Haris Gazdar, CEO Social Protection Authority Sami Shaikh. Through online UN-FAO representative Mr Emmanuel Moncada, DEAN IBA Karachi Dr Asma Hyder, Chairman BISP Dr Amjad Saqib,

Justice Baqar expressed the significance of the seminar, which focused on exploring ways to strengthen the social protection system in Sindh. He commended the efforts made in bringing together diverse perspectives and expertise. To all the participants, he expressed gratitude for their valuable contributions to this crucial dialogue, highlighting the collaborative spirit that is essential for the success of our endeavours. The chief minister stated that the Sindh government provides effective social assistance and protection to the most vulnerable people in the province. He emphasised the crucial role of a well-coordinated and comprehensive social protection system in alleviating poverty and promoting equity among the diverse population of the province. He also stressed the importance of being aware of the significant impact our decisions can have on the lives of those who rely on these systems for their well-being.

He said that the discussions in this seminar and the associated documentation have shed light on the challenges within our current social protection framework. “These challenges include fragmentation across programmes, gaps in coverage, coordination deficiencies, targeting inefficiencies, and inadequacies in monitoring and evaluation mechanisms,” he said and added that acknowledging these hurdles was the first step towards devising effective strategies to overcome them because our commitment was not merely a declaration but a call to action.

Justice Baqar has reaffirmed his strong commitment to reforming and consolidating social protection initiatives under the newly established Sindh Social Protection Authority. He stated that this is a significant milestone in our journey towards progress. He further added that the creation of the Social Protection Authority is evidence of our determination to establish a streamlined, efficient, nd responsive system that meets the needs of our people.

He said that he has instructed the Social Protection Department to work with the authority to develop a comprehensive roadmap and action plan to translate the Sindh government’s commitment into tangible outcomes. “The initiative aims to synchronise objectives, enhance targeting precision, rigorously monitor outcomes, and extend the reach of interventions,” he maintanined. Our collective mission requires the active involvement of government entities, development agencies, NGOs, academic institutions, media outlets, and grassroots organisations, the CM said and added that the discourse underscores the indispensable value of collaborative efforts. “It is through the strength of our partnerships that we can effectively address the complex challenges that lie ahead,” he said.

The chief minister emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability through the establishment of efficient monitoring and evaluation mechanisms. He acknowledged the significance of constantly evaluating the impact of our interventions, recognising areas that need improvement and adapting our strategies to suit the evolving circumstances. The iterative process ensures that our social protection system remains dynamic, responsive, and effective in meeting the needs of our constituents.

As we embark on this transformative journey, we also recognise the importance of public awareness, Justice Baqar said and added that clear communication about the reforms, their objectives, and the expected outcomes was crucial in fostering understanding and support among the citizens of Sindh. “It is through informed and engaged communities that the true impact of our social protection initiatives can be realised,” he said and added that he wanted to express my deep appreciation for the dedication and engagement of all participants in this critical cause.