Sindh, KP announce four-day holidays in schools for Feb 8 elections

Caretaker governments in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday announced four-day election holidays in all educational institutions across the provinces.

All private and public schools, colleges, and universities in both provinces will be closed from Feb 6 to 9 for the general election scheduled to be held on Feb 8.

Setting up the polling stations at most of the educational institutions and appointment of teachers and other staff for election duty are the basic reasons to close the schools for four days.

In Sindh, caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retired) Maqbool Baqar approved a summary sent by the education department for closure of schools for four days.

A day earlier, the Punjab government announced the closure of schools for four days in view of the general elections.