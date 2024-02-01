Six matches decided on opening day of LRCA U16 Championship

LAHORE - The Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) Under- 16 Cricket Championship 2023-24 commenced with an exciting start as six matches were played on the first day at different venues.

In the first match at Azhar Ali Cricket Academy, Valencia, Lahore Falcons thrashed Lahore Hawks by 258 runs. Falcons set a massive score of 353/6 in 40 overs. Player of the match Aaliyan Salman smashed super 104 while Ali Khokhar hit 87 and Naqeeb Ullah 71. Lahore Hawks were bundled out for 95 in 24.1 overs, with Mustafa Abbas taking5/21.

In the second match at New Ittefaq Cricket Ground, Lahore Shalimar toppled Lahore Thunders by 8 wickets. Lahore Shalimar chased down Lahore Thunders’ total of 153 with ease, reaching 266/8 in 40 overs. M Ali Sattar hammered 104 and M Khizer Butt 108. Earlier, Abdul Hanan’s 4/28 restricted Lahore Thunders. Sattar and Butt were the joint players of the match.

In the third match at Pindi Gymkhana Ground, Lahore Dolphins thumped Lahore Tigers by 134 runs. Player of the match Shafiullah Khan struck unbeaten 126 and Arham Danish hit half century to steer Dolphins to 263/6. Lahore Tigers managed only 129/9 in their 40 overs, succumbing to M Usman Safdar’s 5/21.

In the fourth match at Model Town Club Ground, Lahore Leopards edged out Lahore Lions by 14 runs. Player of the match Zain Tasleem Qureshi’s 84 runs were crucial in setting up Lahore Leopards’ total of 232/5. Lahore Lions fell short by 14 runs, being all out for 218.

In the fifth match at Township Whites Ground, Lahore Panthers recorded fourwicket win against Lahore Stallions. After dismissing Lahore Stallions for a meager 97, Lahore Panthers comfortably chased down the target, scoring 231/6. Arman Ali’s unbeaten 99 was the highlight. Muhammad Ahsan, with a spell of 5/12, was named man of the match.

At LCCA Ground, the sixth match between Lahore Eagles and Lahore Ravi ended in a draw. In a nail-biting finish, both Lahore Eagles and Lahore Ravi scored 224, resulting in a rare tie.