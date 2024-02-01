Snow-clad valley in Northern areas attracts tourists after rain

ISLAMABAD - With the onset of snowy weather coupled with rain, various parts of the country are witnessing a majestic look with its picturesque views which have become an adventurous charm for tourists coming from other plain cities of the country. The snowfall and rain have boosted the tourism sector as tourists made a beeline to the valleys to experience the scenic views, according to a report aired by a private news channel. Despite biting cold, a great rush of tourists was witnessed on Sunday at popular tourist destinations including Murree, Malam Jaba, Kalam, Naran, Kaghan, Swat, Hunza, Ziarat, Chitral and Kashmir, like every year. The first snowfall of the year in the upper areas of Swat, Malam Jabba, Murree hills has covered the high peak mountains and also spread a white sheet on the lakes located in the high altitude turning the area into a fairy world, said a visitor of GB. The charm of the snowfall season in Murree is a captivating experience and offers a range of activities and sights to make it a must-visit destination, said a tourist while enjoying 4 inches of snow. The capital city of Pakistan after rain also added majestic colours to the city that lies at the foot of Margalla Hills, said a visitor of the city. Islamabad is a beautiful city with well-planned development and plenty of greenery, said a visitor from Punjab, adding, It would not be an exaggeration to say that Islamabad is amongst the most beautiful capitals in the world. “Trail 3 and 5 are the most attractive place for residents of the capital after a tough day at the office”, said a local in Islamabad. The Kalam Valley is an awe-inspiring tourist resort, with high peak and snowcapped mountains, majestic lakes, magnificent waterfalls, thick forests and lush green meadows, said a foreign tourist. Tourists while enjoying snowy weather and adrenaline junkies alike say that Malam Jabba has a variety of options for the discerning traveler, said another visitor. Another local said Swat is also the best travel destination during winter. “The valley offers a variety of spots.