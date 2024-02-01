Snowfall lays white shawl on Tirah Valley

Peshawar - The Tirah Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa experienced its first snowfall of the year, painting the region in a picturesque winter scene. Following a prolonged dry spell, the valley is now covered in a blanket of snow, enhancing its natural beauty. Residents and visitors alike are relishing the enchanting ambience created by this sudden transformation.

Renowned for its stunning landscapes, Tirah Valley is attracting a surge of tourists eager to explore the newly snow-covered terrains.

This recent snowfall has become a highlight for travelers seeking a winter retreat, signifying a significant shift in the valley’s seasonal appearance. The snow-covered paradise offers a unique and captivating experience for those exploring the beauty of Tirah Valley during this winter season.