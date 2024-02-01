Thursday, February 01, 2024
Special Centres for issuance of inheritance and succession certificates opened by NADRA

Staff Reporter
February 01, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   About 11 special centres are working in NADRA Lahore region to provide convenient services for issuance of Inheritance and Succession certificates to the citizens. According to NADRA spokesperson, male and female citizens from NADRA centers established in all district headquarters of Lahore Region including 4 centres in Lahore city from Monday to Saturday 8:30 am to 3:30 pm and on Friday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, all services related to certificates and letters of administration can obtain under one roof. It should be noted that these Nadra centres have been established in Khayaban Jinnah Sector DHA, Nadra Mega Center Dataganj Bakhsh Sanda Road, Abbott Road and Johar Town Lahore including Sheikhupura, Nankana, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Okara, Kasur districts in Lahore district. NADRA Helpline for further information and guidance to citizens in this regard is 051-111-786-100.

