Tourists issued travel advisory for Galliyat visit

PESHAWAR - Owing to the unfavorable weather conditions, tourists visiting Galliyat, Thandyanii and other resorts of Abbottabad district have been advised to adopt complete precautionary measures to avert mishaps. The district administration said on Wednesday that following snowfall in Gilliyat, roads were being cleared by the Galliyat Development Authority (GDA) on a priority basis however, the visitors must ensure the complete fitness of their vehicles before visiting Galliyat.

The tourists were advised to ensure a proper fuel quantity in their vehicles and use wheel-chains on snow-covered roads. The drivers should drive their vehicles in low gears and ensure availability of food and drinking water in vehicles. The visitors were further advised to avoid traveling during night, fog and snowfall and use fog-lights and double indicators in case they were on roads. In case of any situation, the district administration said, the land-line numbers of Control Room Abbottabad, 09929310553, District Resource and Communication Center 09929310556 and Control Room Galliyat on number 0992355130 should be contacted.