Training program for Hajj pilgrims to be announced next week

Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed has said that a comprehensive training program and biometric schedule for Hajj pilgrims will be announced next week.

Talking to the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan in Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al Maliky in Islamabad, he said Pakistani pilgrims now have the convenience of completing their Saudi Visa biometrics from the comfort of their homes.

The Minister said that the implementation of distinctive initiatives is aimed at improving the facilitation of Pakistani Hajj pilgrims this year.

Speaking on the occasion, the Saudi Ambassador extended congratulations to the Pakistan Hajj Mission for being recognized among the top three award-winning countries.

He commended Aneeq Ahmed’s dedication in offering exemplary facilities to Pakistani Hajj pilgrims.