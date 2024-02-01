US shoots down Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile, Iranian-made drones in Gulf of Aden

The USS Carney shot down an anti-ship ballistic missile and three Iranian-made drones fired by Yemen’s Houthi group toward the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday, said US Central Command (CENTCOM).

"On Jan. 31, at approximately 8:30 p.m. (Sana time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Gulf of Aden," CENTCOM wrote on X.

The missile was shot down by the USS Carney (DDG 64), it added.

"At 9.10 p.m., the USS Carney engaged and shot down three Iranian UAVs in its vicinity," it said, adding there were no injuries or damage reported.

The Houthis have targeted vessels in the southern Red Sea, warning it will attack all Israel-bound ships. It said the attacks are to support Palestinians as they face Israel's "aggression and siege" in Gaza.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission -- Operation Prosperity Guardian -- to counter the Houthi attacks.