Vote for Pakistan

Pakistan has unfortunately witnessed numerous challenges and a plethora of agonising vicissitudes since its inception, but it has been such a resilient state that it has always emerged and bounced back as much as it has been pushed down to the abyss of political instability and economic downfall.

Having been implicated in multicrises by our visionless political leaders in the previous political history, our country is once again at the crossroads of its critical juncture of history as it is going to hold its upcoming general elections stipulated on Feb 8, less than four weeks away.

Apart from this, it is also an undeniable fact that Pakistan is currently faced with a plethora of challenges like skyrocketing food inflation, seamless power outages, horribly vitiating political instability, and daunting terrorism upsurge. But the upcoming general elections have also rekindled a gleam of hope among the masses to choose their likeminded representatives and install such a government representing the genuine auspices of the people to solve their chronic issues with concerted efforts and a mutually collaborative earnest narrative to mitigate their miseries.

It is imperative to mention over here that the people have an enormous opportunity to vote for the progress of the country by electing patriotic and pragmatic leadership. But it is quintessential that people must reject such nefarious elements who have played with the interest of the country for their diabolic designs, undermining the sanctity and security of the country.

Such mephistophelian elements are present in the society who have been projecting themselves as the true representatives of the people in the guise of the revolutionary leadership and the cult to cultivate the culture of mutiny and anarchy in the country. It is undoubtedly the foremost onus on the rational and wise people of our country to exercise their franchise to vote for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan, not for the nasty hegemonic designs to infest our society with fostering a culture of invective and abuse. Long Live Pakistan SAJJAD KHATTAK, Attock.