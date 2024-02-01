Winners get Rs5m in Seerat-un-Nabi competition

LAHORE - An array of distinguished speakers underscored paramount importance for Muslims to adhering to life and teachings of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him); not only for character building but for ultimate success in temporal world and the hereafter. They said this at a simple but an impressive award ceremony arranged for the winners of the first-ofits kind “Seerat-un-Nabi Competition” at Alhamra on Wednesday. Seventeen years old Muhammad Ismael from Lahore won grand prize of Rs2 million, daughter of a farmer from Mandi Bahauddin Iqra Riaz won second prize of Rs400,000/- while Eman from Sialkot won third prize of Rs250,000/-. The top 12 winners were also given special gifts brought from Madina. Hailing from all parts of country, participants and winners emerged triumphant after rigorous screening through verbal and quiz competitions based on the insightful book over a two-month period. The driving force behind this unique initiative, aimed at elucidating life of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in the book titled “Seerat-un-Nabi” is the dynamic bureaucrat Rai Manzoor Nasir, who accomplished this project independently, without soliciting donations or financial backing from any source. Chief Guest of the ceremony Governor Punjab Muhammad Galigh-ur-Rahman said, while addressing, that by emulating the life of the Prophet (PBUH), individuals can achieve success in both worldly endeavours and in the eternal realm. He appreciated the selfless efforts of Rai Manzoor for spreading the Seerat-un- Nabi amongst masses. Former Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar said that Rai Manzoor’s “Seerat-un-Nabi” book is a valuable resource for aligning lives with lofty principles of Prophet (PBUH), offering a roadmap for personal and spiritual growth. Renowned religious scholar Nazir Ghazi extolled the efforts of Rai Manzoor Nasir for creating this book that presents the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in a manner easily comprehensible to the common reader. Senior Journalist Mujeeb-ur-Rahman Shami expressed that the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) serves as a timeless example of humility, piety and devotion to Allah, inspiring millions around the world to strive for righteousness and compassion. Renowned Columnist and Scholar Hassan Nisar said that “Seerat-un-Nabi” book is a valuable resource for aligning lives with lofty principles of Prophet (PBUH), underscoring its significance as a roadmap for personal and spiritual growth. Senior columnist Toufeeeq Butt commended the transformative potential of the book’s simple yet profound narratives, asserting that embracing the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is pivotal for personal and collective enlightenment. He emphasized the book’s role in fostering character development among Muslims, positioning them as exemplary figures for future generations. Rai Manzoor Nasir underscored the book’s global accessibility, ensuring dissemination worldwide through free PDF distribution. He announced forthcoming English and French versions of the book, along with audio format availability as well. Additionally, he said, plans were underway to host similar competitions in major cities of Pakistan this year, with future replication in Muslim countries also. The overall project expenditure totaled Rs.20 million, encompassing the distribution of Rs.10 million books free of cost and administrative cost of Rs.4 million. Further, Rs.5 million were given in award to 100 top winners of the competition, while Rs.1 million were conferred upon 100 participants as encouragement award. Prominent religious scholars, top-tier bureaucrats, members of judiciary, media personalities, showbiz icons and leading business magnates graced the occasion.