Young couple challenging heavyweights in NA-183

ISLAMABAD - Breaking gender stereotypes and boldly challenging the entrenched influence of feudal lords in remote area of Southern Punjab, a female candidate Rashida Farhan Bhutta is set to contest for a National Assembly seat – NA-183.

Over the decades, Taunsa Sharif has seen Khosa Sardars and Khawaja Gaddi Nasheens taking turns in the parliament. In NA-183, Rashida Farhan is contesting against heavyweights including

PML-N’s Amjad Farooq Khosa, independent candidate Khwaja Sheraz and JUI-F candidate Khwaja Mudasir and others.

Interestingly, her husband Farhan Bhutta is contesting for a Punjab Assembly seat. The young couple is canvassing in urban and rural areas of the city, dominated by traditional norms.

“Amid challenges status quo in Taunsa Shrief, I am committed to quash patriarchal hegemony, I am giving a tough time to political opponents,” said Rashida Farhan while talking to The Nation.

“My husband is my main supporter, he is also contesting over Punjab Assembly seat. We are representing the common man and the poor segments of society,” she said, commenting they embody the spirit of inclusivity and social equality.

“We are committed to do a positive change and look forward to witness the impact of our endeavours on the political landscape,” she said, narrating her work during the devastating floods in Southern Punjab.

In a landscape often dominated by traditional norms, she said it is difficult to contest in the polls. Belonging to a middle class family, she had also contested in 2018. In the presence feudal lords and religious supremos, a young lady’s resolve to come forward and represent the unrepresented masses is remarkable. Political pundits viewed that Radhida can be considered a good candidate from their constituency as her opponents are enjoying caste vote and comparatively in a better position.