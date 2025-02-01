23 terrorists killed, 18 soldiers martyred in Balochistan operations: ISPR

Security forces eliminated 23 terrorists in separate operations in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Saturday.

According to the military's media wing, 18 Frontier Corps (FC) personnel embraced martyrdom during an operation in Mangocher last night, where terrorists attempted to set up roadblocks in the area. The ISPR stated that this act of terrorism, carried out at the behest of hostile forces, aimed to destabilize the province by primarily targeting civilians.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies swiftly responded, successfully neutralizing 12 terrorists and preventing further threats to the local population. However, the operation resulted in the loss of 18 soldiers who fought bravely and sacrificed their lives for the nation.

A subsequent sanitization operation in Harnai on Saturday led to the elimination of 11 more terrorists, raising the total number of militants killed to 23. The ISPR emphasized that these operations would continue until all perpetrators and facilitators of the attack are brought to justice.

The military reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding peace, stability, and progress in Balochistan, stating that the sacrifices of security personnel only strengthen their resolve.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the security personnel, paying tribute to their sacrifices. He extended condolences to the bereaved families and reiterated the state's determination to eradicate terrorism from the country.

The incident follows a series of anti-terrorism operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where security forces killed at least 10 terrorists in five separate operations on Friday.

These counterterrorism efforts come in response to an increase in violent attacks, particularly in KP and Balochistan, since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

The year 2024 turned out to be the deadliest for Pakistan's civil and military security forces in a decade with at least 685 fatalities and 444 terror attacks, according to “CRSS Annual Security Report 2024” issued by Centre for Security and Strategic Studies.