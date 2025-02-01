8th Women of the World festival starts in Lahore today

LAHORE - The 8th annual Women of the World (WOW) Festival will kick off today (February 1) at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall.

The prestigious event, hosted by the British Council, in collaboration with the WOW Foundation, UNFPA, and the Entrepreneurship and Community Development Institute (ECDI), will span two days, wrapping up on February 2. The festival serves as a powerful platform for celebrating the incredible achievements of women while also addressing the complex challenges they face in today’s world. At a pre-event press briefing, key details were shared with the audience of literature and culture enthusiasts. Chairman of Alhamra Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi extended a warm welcome to the festival’s organisers, highlighting their commitment to providing top-tier facilities and unwavering support for the event. Their dedication underscores the importance of the WOW Festival in fostering dialogue and driving positive change.

More than just a celebration, the WOW Festival is a movement. It honours the outstanding contributions of women in various fields, sparks meaningful conversations about their challenges, and champions solutions through inclusive dialogue. Key figures such as Jude Kelly, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of the WOW Foundation, and James Hampson, country director of the British Council, expressed their excitement for the event, highlighting its transformative potential to empower women and girls of all ages.

This year’s festival promises a rich mix of inspiring, entertaining, and educational activities. Highlights include performances by renowned artists such as Arieb Azhar (music), Sohai Ali Abro (dance), and poets Atiya Dawood and Zanbil. Families and children can enjoy interactive pop-ups curated by Khalid Anum, while art lovers will have the chance to admire the works of Sumaya Jilani. A key moment of the event will be the unveiling of the British Council’s Sustainable Fashion Report, which explores the intersection of Pakistani lifestyle and environmental consciousness.

A standout feature of the festival will be a captivating film produced by Destination Media, showcasing the pivotal role of women in the arts. The theme of this year’s festival, “Suraj” (The Sunbird), has been carefully chosen to symbolise women’s innate strength, resilience, and grace—honouring their indomitable spirit.

Jude Kelly praised the British Council’s dedication to creating an impactful and unforgettable event, highlighting the festival’s commitment to accessibility. Provisions like sign language interpretation, Braille resources, wheelchair ramps, and dedicated pathways ensure that the event is inclusive for all attendees.

Through this, the British Council and its partners are paving the way for a more equitable society, amplifying women’s voices, challenging systemic barriers, and celebrating their achievements. This year’s WOW Festival is a testament to the power of collective action and the belief that meaningful change, though gradual, is always within reach.