AC injured in Kurram gun attack as thousands stranded amid road blockade

PESHAWAR - Kurram district Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saeed Mannan was injured in an incident of firing in Upper Kurram Tehsil on Friday, hospital officials confirmed.

According to Dr Mir Hassan Jan, Medical Superintendent at Parachinar District Headquarters Hospital, the attack took place in the Boshehra area of Upper Kurram.

The police and security agencies beefed up security in the area and started operation to apprehend the culprits behind the scene.

Also, the prolonged closure of roads in Kurram District for over four months has put the future of thousands of students at risk, while the local population continues to face hardships.

According to district administration and locals, the Parachinar-Tall main highway and the Pak-Afghan Kharlachi border have remained closed for more than four months due to ongoing security concerns.

This prolonged blockade has left the entire region isolated, causing immense difficulties for residents who are virtually trapped with no means of transportation.

The road closures have also affected students seeking admissions in foreign educational institutions, as well as those pursuing employment opportunities abroad. Citizens report that around 4,000 overseas Pakistanis and nearly 3,000 students remain stranded in Parachinar. Meanwhile, relief convoys have started reaching the area, providing some respite to the affected residents, however, the situation remains dire.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, addressed a grand Jirga at Commissioner’s office in Kohat, reaffirming the government commitment to restoring peace in Kurram district. He emphasised that the ongoing conflict is not a religious or sectarian issue but a result of hatred.

Barrister Saif urged all stakeholders to recognise the devastating consequences of violence, highlighting that no external force is responsible for the loss of lives and property—rather, it is internal divisions that have fueled this crisis. He stressed that war and hatred only bring destruction and that genuine progress can only be achieved by setting aside hatred and embracing unity.

“The real problem is not religious; it is our personal hatred. When we allow hatred to consume us, we forget the teachings of Islam and the values of humanity,” Barrister Saif stated. “The solution lies in rejecting hatred and promoting love. The day we choose peace over hostility, we will no longer have to mourn the loss of our people or rebuild our damaged communities.”

He condemned the repeated cycles of violence, urging participants to reflect on past mistakes and commit to a future of coexistence.

The Advisor to CM acknowledged the peace agreement facilitated by the government and signed by both parties, stressing that it was developed with the consensus of local leaders and stakeholders. However, he expressed concern over attempts by certain elements to disrupt peace efforts through misinformation and further violence.

“The government has played its role as a facilitator, and we stand by our commitment to implementing the agreement,” he said. “However, lasting peace requires the active participation and responsibility of the people. The identification and handing over of miscreants to law enforcement is crucial for stability.”

Addressing concerns about governance and security, he assured that the government is fully engaged in ensuring the safety of the region. He cited recent sacrifices made by law enforcement personnel, including a district commissioner who was injured while working towards peace.

On the issue of compensation, Advisor to CM confirmed that the government has allocated funds for relief efforts, including financial assistance for victims and businesses affected by the conflict. He revealed that a dedicated relief package for Kurram is set to be approved soon, underscoring the administration’s commitment to supporting affected communities.

He concluded by reiterating the government’s firm stance against those who challenge the writ of the state, assuring that legal action will be taken against individuals responsible for instigating violence.

“The government will not allow anyone to sabotage peace. Those who have taken the law into their hands will face consequences, and no one will be spared,” Barrister Saif warned. “However, peace can only be achieved if the community stands together against elements trying to divide them.”

Earlier, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary also spoke at the Jirga. He commended the elders and Jirga members for their efforts in maintaining dialogue and striving for peace.

The Chief Secretary reiterated the government’s full support in implementing the peace agreement and assured that all legitimate concerns of the communities would be addressed. He acknowledged the suffering endured by the people of Kurram and assured them that financial compensation for victims was in process. He announced that the provincial cabinet had already allocated relief funds, including Rs. 16 crore for medical aid and Rs. 12 crore for business rehabilitation.

He highlighted the role of security forces and civil administration in restoring peace, noting that their sacrifices should not be overlooked. “Our officials, including the Deputy Commissioner and law enforcement personnel, have put their lives on the line to protect the people,” he said.

The Chief Secretary urged the tribal elders to play an active role in implementing the agreement and ensuring that miscreants do not derail the peace process. He stressed that only through collective effort can trust be rebuilt among the communities. “Peace is not the responsibility of the government alone—it requires the sincere commitment of all stakeholders,” he remarked.

Concluding the Jirga, the Chief Secretary reaffirmed that the government remains committed to addressing the region’s challenges. He urged all parties to move forward with sincerity, implement the peace agreement in letter and spirit, and work together to end violence permanently.

The grand jirga was also attended by Inspector General Police Zulfiqar Hameed, Commissioner Kohat Division, senior government officials, tribal elders, and community leaders, all of whom reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the peace agreement and restoring stability in the region.