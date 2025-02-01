Aimal vows to uphold Bacha Khan’s ideology

Mardan - Awami National Party President Senator Aimal Wali Khan said on Friday that Bacha Khan and Wali Khan endured immense suffering for the Pakhtun nation, the country, and democracy.

Addressing a public meeting held to mark the death anniversaries of Bacha Khan and Wali Khan, he said the party had been struggling for the last 100 years, with its fifth generation continuing their ideology. The event was attended by ANP’s provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain, former chief minister Ameer Haidar Khan Hoti, and other leaders, while a large number of party workers participated.

Aimal Wali Khan said that ANP was never abolished by any dictator and would not be defeated by threats. He claimed that the mandate of Pakhtuns had been forcibly taken away and handed to minors. He criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial government, alleging that it had failed to build a single school and was instead selling university land. He also accused PTI of selling state assets, including cattle, vehicles, and items from the Tosha Khana.

He further stated that Pakhtuns had been harmed by the establishment and certain religious elements, arguing that regional peace had been destroyed for financial gains. He alleged that if ballot boxes were opened, 50 percent of the votes would be proven fake and vowed to quit politics if his claim was disproved.

Aimal Wali Khan reaffirmed ANP’s commitment to defending the 18th Amendment and opposing the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2025. He said ANP stood firmly with the media and would continue its struggle for press freedom.