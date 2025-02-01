Saturday, February 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Al-Qassam Brigades hands over 2 out of 3 Israeli hostages in Khan Younis to Red Cross

Al-Qassam Brigades hands over 2 out of 3 Israeli hostages in Khan Younis to Red Cross
Anadolu
12:44 PM | February 01, 2025
International

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, handed over two out of three Israeli hostages in Khan Younis in southern Gaza to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Saturday as part of the ongoing prisoner exchange deal.

The hostages handed over so far are Ofer Calderon and Yarden Bibas while Keith Samuel Siegel is set for release later on Saturday.

The Israeli army confirmed in a statement that two Israeli hostages were on their way to Israel.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, the transfer took place amid significant presence of Palestinians.

Members of Al-Qassam Brigades were also heavily deployed in the area to oversee the transfer, the correspondent added.

The Red Cross vehicles, which arrived in Khan Younis earlier in the day facilitated the handover as per the terms agreed for today’s exchange.

Russia says delay in US approval for new ambassador almost alarming

This marks the latest stage in the multi-phase swap deal between Hamas and Israel which has seen the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli hostages.

The exchange process has been taking place under international mediation efforts.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1738386866.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025