APS attack was an act of terrorism but May 9 was a protest: Justice Hilali

ISLAMABAD - While hearing the Intra-Court Appeals (ICAs) in the matter related to the military courts, Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Musarat Hilali Friday questioned the difference between the 2014 and the May 9 riots. A seven-member SC Constitutional Bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan conducted hearing of the Intra-Court Appeals (ICAs) filed by the federation and the two provinces against the apex court decision on the trial of civilians by the military courts.

During the hearing, Advocate Khawaja Ahmed Hassan, representing former Chief Justice of Pakistan Jawad S Khawaja, argued that ordinary civilians do not fall under the Army Act, which applies to Pakistan’s military personnel and civilian employees of the armed forces.”

Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi that inquired whether the Army Act applies to attacks on airbases. Justice Hilali questioned the difference between the 2014 and the May 9 protests, saying; “The was an act of terrorism, whereas May 9 was a protest. What differentiates the civilians involved?” She remarked, “All the children killed in the were civilians.” Kh Hassan explained that the led to the 21st Constitutional Amendment, enabling military trials of those responsible for terrorism. He submitted that May 9 protesters should be conducted in ordinary court, and not in military courts.

The lawyer of ex-CJP referred to the May 9 statement issued by the ISPR, the media wing of the Pakistan Army. He stated; “ISPR released a statement on May 15 regarding the May 9 events.” The bench asked do you have objections to the statement? Kh Hassan responded; “I have no objection to the first part of the statement. However, the statement asserts that there is irrefutable evidence of the May 9 incidents. How can a military trial be fair after such a statement? If the military is a party in the case, how can it ensure justice?”

Justice Rizvi also questioned; “If a foreign spy is captured in the future, where should their trial be conducted?” Kh Hassan replied; “The best way to respond to terrorists’ attacks is to hold their trial in ordinary courts and provide fair opportunity, as this would establish courts credibility. Upon that Justice Rizvi smiled and remarked, ‘Oh really?’

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked, “Can Pakistan’s armed forces use Section 2(1)(d)(2) of the Army Act in the future?” The lawyer replied, “The reality is that in future, this section cannot be applied.” Justice Mazhar then asked how striking down Section 2(1)(d)(ii) of the Army Act could impact the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, and future espionage cases. Justice Rizvi stated that in the country though people see murder but no one comes forward to give witness in the court. The cases can’t be concluded due to adjournments, as sometimes a lawyer is sick, and sometimes a judge is not available, adding that there is no protection for lawyers and witnesses therefore people do not give witness.

He said unless drastic reforms are not introduced the criminal justice system would not improve.

Justice Mandokhail said though 21st Amendment was passed to curb terrorism, besides that it has not been reduced.

Kh Hassan argued that a day ago the Ministry of Defence’s lawyer had read the rules, and tried to show that trial before the military court is fair and transparent.

He submitted that in Field General Court Martial the accused is not provided counsel of his choice.

Justice Rizvi said Kh Haris had shown a case file of an [9th May] accused, which also contained power of attorney from a lawyer. Kh Hassan contended that when the prosecutor, judge and jury is army then how can there be fair trial.

Khawaja Haris, who appeared on behalf of Ministry of Defence, while concluding his arguments contended that since the introduction of paras (i) and (ii) in clause (d) of sub-section (1) of section 2 of the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, the civilians who are triable by virtue of the said provisions of law have been placed at par with the members of the Armed Forces by the Constitution (First Amendment) Act, 1974.

He said in light of Imrana Tiwana judgment, Section 2(1)(d)(i) and (ii) of the Pakistan Army Act, 1952 are not ultra vires of any provision of the constitution, rather they are intra vires the Article 8(3)(a), Article 199(3) and Entry No.1 read with Entry No.58 and 59 to the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution.

The Ministry of Defence counsel contended that the respondents’ petitions are not maintainable under Article 184(3) of the Constitution so far as the challenge to the Section 2(1)(d) (i) & (ii) of the Pakistan Army Act, 1952 and form part of the Act, which is immune from challenge on the ground of Fundamental Rights by virtue of Article 8(3)(a) of the Constitution. Since fundamental rights could not have been invoked by the respondents for challenging the Section 2(1)(d) (i) & (ii) of the Act, therefore the apex court cannot give direction under Article 184(3).

Justice Mandokhail said there is no question that Army Act is not a valid law, but it is limited to certain class of persons. He said offences ‘wage war against Pakistan, attack military installations, attack army officers’ were not the offences before 21st Amendment Act.

Kh Haris replied that all these offences were the offences under Section 3 of Official Secrets Act, 1923 and the persons found guilty of these offences were tried by the military courts. He submitted that the cases of those persons arrested because of 9th May riots and tried by the Courts Martial, and whose trial have been completed cannot be adjudged on the basis of Fundamental Rights, as they have remedy by way of judicial review before the respective High Courts on the grounds settled in Rawalpindi District Bar Association and Said Zaman cases.

Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till Monday (February 3).