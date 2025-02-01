Aram Bagh boys and BCP girls crowned basketball champions

LAHORE - The 8th Commissioner Karachi Girls & Boys Basketball Tournament concluded in grand fashion at the International Abdul Nasser Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, with a dazzling fireworks display. Organized under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi and approved by the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA), the tournament saw Aram Bagh Boys and BCP Girls emerge as champions. Additional Commissioner Karachi Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah graced the final as the chief guest, alongside prominent sports personalities, including Asif Azeem (POA), Asghar Baloch (SOA), Hammad Haider (Metro Pakistan), Noor Hassan Jokhio (TMC-KMC), Commissioner Karachi Sports Advisor Ghulam Muhammad Khan and several others. In the boys’ final, Aram Bagh Club defeated Bahria Supers 70-54. Ali Chanzeb starred with 24 points, including five three-pointers. Daniyal Khan Marwat added 20 points with three three-pointers. Hasan Ali also contributed 20 points. For the runners-up, Hamza Pasha scored 20, Tayyab Jadoon 15, and Abdul Basit 9 points. In the girls’ final, BCP College PECHS edged BCP North Nazimabad 19-13.

Azram Mukhtar (6 points) and Arooba (5 points) led the winners.Aiza Naveed (6 points) and Sehba (2 points) were the top scorers for the runners-up.The tournament was officiated by experienced referees Muhammad Ashraf, Zahid Malik, Amir Sharif, Naeem Ahmed, Zaeema Khatoon, Zulfiqar Abbas Khan, and Muhammad Usman.

At the closing ceremony, cash prizes worth PKR 180,000 were distributed on behalf of the Commissioner Karachi. Additionally, Metro Pakistan, KATI, and Naya Nazimabad presented sports kits and other gifts to the players.KBBA Patron Khalid Jamil Shamsi expressed gratitude to Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi for his all-out support of sports in the city.