Australia dominate England by an Innings and 122 runs in lone test

Australia wrapped up a commanding victory over England on Saturday, winning the only Test by an innings and 122 runs as Alana King and Ashleigh Gardner combined for nine wickets on the final day.

Earlier, Australia posted a formidable total of 440, thanks to Annabel Sutherland’s brilliant 163 off 258 deliveries and Beth Mooney’s well-crafted 106 off 173 balls. England, trailing by 270 runs, struggled against Australia’s bowling attack. King was the standout performer with five wickets, dismissing Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, and Tammy Beaumont—England’s top scorer with 47. She later removed Ryana MacDonald-Gay and Lauren Filer to complete her five-wicket haul.

Gardner chipped in with four wickets, including the crucial scalps of skipper Heather Knight, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones, and Sophie Ecclestone. Darcie Brown also played her part, taking the first wicket of the innings by removing Maia Bouchier.

King finished the match with nine wickets across both innings, capping off Australia’s dominant performance. While England suffered a heavy defeat, Sciver-Brunt’s half-century in the first innings and Ecclestone’s five-wicket haul were among the few positives for the hosts.