Ayaz Sadiq decides to retain PTI-Govt negotiation committees
4:48 PM | February 01, 2025
National

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has decided to keep the negotiation committees formed between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government intact, despite both sides having previously dissolved them.

The National Assembly Secretariat has not yet officially de-notified the committees, a spokesperson confirmed. Speaker Sadiq has directed that the committees remain in place.

These committees were initially established to facilitate dialogue between the government and PTI. However, PTI withdrew from the negotiations after the government failed to form a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26.

