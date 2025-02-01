B2B session held to boost Pak-Iran ties

LAHORE - The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) hosted a high-level business-to-business (B2B) session to foster direct business relations between Pakistani and Iranian traders. The session aimed at exploring new trade and investment opportunities, with a long-term vision to enhance economic collaboration between the two nations.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh and Vice President & Regional Chairman Zaki Aijaz reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening bilateral trade ties. They highlighted that Pakistan and Iran have set an ambitious target of increasing annual bilateral trade to $10 billion over the next five years. This goal underscores the immense potential for trade, investment, and joint ventures between the two neighboring countries. The remarks were made during the visit of an Iranian trade delegation led by Mohammad Reza Tavakkoli Zadeh, President of the Mashhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to the FPCCI Regional Office in Lahore.

During the session, FPCCI officials shared key trade figures, noting that in the fiscal year 2023-24, bilateral trade between Iran and Pakistan reached approximately $2.8 billion. Pakistan’s exports to Iran amounted to $684 million, while imports from Iran stood at $2.1 billion. These figures reflect a growing trade partnership, further evidenced by a 13% increase in Iran’s exports to Pakistan in 2023, reaching $944 million.

The FPCCI leadership emphasized that Pakistan, particularly the province of Punjab, presents vast investment and partnership opportunities. With its modern industrial infrastructure, advanced logistics, skilled workforce, and expansive market potential, Punjab stands as an attractive destination for foreign investors.

Given Iran’s key export commodities—including petroleum, petrochemical products, dried fruits, carpets, and other trade goods—officials stressed the benefits that both countries’ business communities could achieve through strategic partnerships and joint ventures. Likewise, Pakistan’s robust industrial and agricultural production offers Iran extensive trade collaboration opportunities.

The B2B session concluded with both sides expressing strong optimism for enhanced economic cooperation. The FPCCI reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating trade and investment opportunities that will strengthen the economic ties between Pakistan and Iran in the years ahead.