Bahawalpur police launch crackdown against overloading

Bahawalpur - On the District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz Khan orders, Bahawalpur Police have launched an intelligence-based operation across the district, taking action against wall chalking, overloading and professional beggars, registering 78 cases and arresting 76 accused. The ongoing operation is being further intensified with the mutual cooperation of the concerned departments, DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan. According to a police spokesman, on the special instructions of District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan, an intelligence-based operation has been launched across the district in collaboration with the district administration. An operation is underway against illegal encroachments across the district. Temporary and permanent illegal encroachments are being removed in collaboration with the district administration so that people can pass easily on the roads and accidents can also be reduced. Bahawalpur Police took action against wall chalking in the district and registered 08 cases and arrested 06 of the accused. Similarly, Bahawalpur Police took action against professional beggars and registered 57 cases and arrested 57 beggars. While 13 cases were registered against overloaders and 13 people were detained. Traffic Police took action under axle load management plan across the district and inspected 274 vehicles, out of which 247 vehicles were found guilty of violating the law, who were fined Rs. 134,000. DPO Bahawalpur issued instructions to DSP Traffic and said that indiscriminate action should be taken against overloading vehicles across the district. The series of arrests against professional beggars is being intensified. DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan said in his message that begging is the root of social evils, a special campaign has been launched to cleanse the city of organized begging. Begging is a major source of drug trafficking along with security concerns. The mafia begs by using children and women as shields, intelligence-based operations are underway to catch organized begging groups. Citizens should play their role to discourage the begging mafia.