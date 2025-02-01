CM Maryam reaffirms commitment to interfaith harmony in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized Pakistan’s rich diversity of religions, cultures, and traditions, describing the country as a beautiful bouquet of harmony.

In her message for World Interfaith Harmony Week, she reaffirmed that Punjab is a province where everyone has the right to practice their faith freely and without fear. She stressed that love, peace, and tolerance are core principles of all religions and essential for building a welfare-oriented society.

Maryam Nawaz encouraged people to embrace differences while staying true to their religious and cultural values. She underscored the importance of mutual respect and harmony for sustainable peace and development, assuring that every citizen in Pakistan, especially in Punjab, enjoys equal rights.

Highlighting the Punjab government’s initiatives, she stated that concrete steps are being taken to safeguard minority rights and ensure equal opportunities. These include financial assistance for underprivileged minority communities through the Minority Card, restoration of places of worship, and official celebrations of minority festivals.

Additionally, the government has significantly increased the welfare budget for minority communities and is working to enhance their access to education and employment.

Concluding her message, the Chief Minister urged the promotion of love, unity, and peace to create an inclusive society free from extremism.