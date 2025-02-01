Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of country

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted predominantly cold and dry conditions across most plain areas of the country over the next 24 hours, with extremely cold temperatures in hilly regions, particularly during morning and night.

However, certain areas, including northeast Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and nearby mountainous regions, may experience partly cloudy weather accompanied by isolated rain, thunderstorms, or light snowfall.

According to the PMD, a westerly wave is currently influencing the upper parts of the country.

In the past 24 hours, most regions witnessed cold and dry weather, while hilly areas experienced severe cold. Leh recorded the lowest temperature at -9°C, making it the coldest place in the country on Friday.