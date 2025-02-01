Cold to sweep Karachi again from tomorrow

Karachi - Karachi will experience cold weather from tomorrow with the minimum temperature hovering between 11°C and 14°C tonight, a meteorological analyst said on Friday. The wind direction has changed in the port city and the winds are now blowing from the north-west direction, the analyst added. The change in the wind direction has also brought forth a decrease in the humidity ratio in the air. Last week, weather analysts predicted Karachi to witness warmer days with temperatures to go up to 26°C to 28°C during the day and dropping to a minimum of 11°C to 13°C. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had also predicted the weather to remain cold and dry with the minimum temperature in the metropolis expected to remain from 9°C to 11°C on January 26.