Saturday, February 01, 2025
Commissioner directs to focus on high-risk UCs during anti-polio drive

February 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

Lahore - Divisional Commissioner Marryam Khan has directed the Health department to focus on high-risk Union Councils (UCs) during anti-polio drive.  Presiding over a meeting here on Friday, she reviewed micro-plan of polio eradication campaign and said that the drive would commence in Faisalabad from February 03, 2025 (Monday).  She said that the government has set its priorities to completely eliminate polio virus and in this regard repeated anti-polio drives are ensured. She said that micro-plan would be implemented in letter and spirit during anti polio campaign so that 100 percent targets of the drive could be achieved.

She directed the Health department teams to ensure focus on high-risk UCs to make the drive fully successful.

Deputy Commissioners of all four districts of the division and other officers also attended the meeting.

