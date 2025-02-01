Data Breaches

The recent revelation by Meta’s spokesperson that the popular WhatsApp chat service had been infiltrated by the Israeli spyware company Paragon Solutions—targeting journalists and members of civil society—should serve as a stark warning to us all. Social media platforms, whether WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Telegram, or any emerging service, remain vulnerable to interception, surveillance, and exploitation by both domestic and international government authorities. While the case of Paragon is notable because Meta itself has acknowledged that many of its users were targeted by Israeli spyware, the broader reality is even more concerning. Meta-owned WhatsApp, along with major tech giants like Microsoft and Amazon, is actively collaborating with Israel, granting access to data and servers that facilitate its actions in Gaza.

Even if this specific breach falls outside the broader government-to-government data-sharing networks that exist between major states, it underscores the fragility of our online privacy. The same data now in Israel’s possession is also accessible to the United States, as these tech companies, being US-based, are legally bound to share data with American authorities. The recent unbanning of TikTok has introduced another troubling development.

Now, all of TikTok’s data and its algorithm pass through the Israeli-American spyware company Oracle, which monitors content and ensures that certain expressions, such as “Free Palestine” or “Free Luigi Mangione,” are flagged as banned speech. Step by step, social media is falling under the draconian control of foreign governments, which surveil and regulate online discourse with increasing precision.

Given these realities, Pakistan and its users must exercise extreme caution. It may already be too late to erase our digital footprints from online servers, but awareness remains crucial. Everything we have done—and continue to do—online is accessible to governments, particularly those in the countries where these social media corporations are headquartered.