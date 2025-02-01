Dense fog disrupts air, road traffic in Punjab

Thick fog has once again blanketed several parts of Punjab, leading to the closure of multiple sections of motorways and causing disruptions in flight schedules at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

According to a spokesperson, visibility has dropped to extremely low levels, prompting the closure of various motorway sections. The affected routes include the M3 motorway from Faizpur to Nankana Sahib, the Lahore-Sialkot M11 motorway, and the M2 motorway from Lahore to Hiran Minar.

Meanwhile, heavy fog has also impacted flight operations at Lahore airport, causing delays and disruptions.