Saturday, February 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Dense fog disrupts traffic on motorways, flight operations at Lahore airport

Dense fog disrupts traffic on motorways, flight operations at Lahore airport
Web Desk
10:20 AM | February 01, 2025
National

 Fog has once again engulfed parts of Punjab, causing closure of motorways at various points and disruption in schedule of flights at Lahore airport.

A spokesperson said various sections of the motorway have been closed due to extremely low visibility caused by dense fog.

The M3 motorway from Faizpur to Nankana Sahib, the Lahore-Sialkot M11 motorway and the M2 motorway from Lahore to Hiran Minar have been closed due to dense fog.

On the other hand, flight operations at Allama Iqbal International Airport have also been disrupted by the fog.

Sources said flight 402 from Karachi to Lahore and flight 724 from Dubai to Lahore have been delayed due to weather conditions. Additionally, flight 523 from Lahore to Karachi could not take off due to the unavailability of the aircraft.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1738386866.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025