Detrimental to independence of judiciary, five judges react to proposed appointment of IHC CJ

In letter to CJP, chief justices of high courts, judges write a permanent transfer to IHC will set a pernicious precedent having extremely far-reaching ramifications.

ISLAMABAD - Five judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday wrote a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief Justices of three high courts including Islamabad, Lahore and Sindh against the transfer of any judge and appointment of IHC CJ from these courts.

The IHC judges who wrote the letter include Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri , Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz. A copy of the letter was also sent to President Asif Ali Zardar.

They requested to all the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Chief Justice of three high courts that in their consultation with the President, under Article 200 of the Constitution, it be categorically presented that such a permanent transfer of a judge to the Islamabad High Court would be against the spirit of the Constitution, detrimental for the independence of judiciary, usurpation of established judicial norms, and also wholly unjustifiable. “It would set a pernicious precedent whose ramifications are going to be extremely far-reaching,” said the judges.

The judges stated that they, the undersigned justices of the Islamabad High Court are writing to you, in view of widely reported news by the media that has since been addressed by multiple bar associations as well, that a justice from the Lahore High Court is to be transferred to the IHC and this transferred judge would then be considered for appointment as the IHC Chief Justice. They added that there have also been reports that a proposal to transfer another judge from Sindh High Court to Islamabad High Court may also be under consideration.

They pointed that the process of transfer from one High Court to another is governed by Article 200 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 (the “Constitution”), which provides, under sub-clause (1), that “/the President may transfer a Judge of a High Court from one High Court to another High Court” but only after consultation by the President with the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Chief Justices of both the High Courts”. Any transfer, such as the one being reported, can only happen after the President consults with the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the respective Chief Justices of both, the court from where the judge is being transferred, and the court to which the judge is being transferred.

They wrote, “This process of consultation, as enunciated by the Supreme Court, in the Al-Jehad case, necessarily entails that it be “effective, meaningful, purposive, consensus-oriented, leaving no room for complaint of arbitrariness or unfair play”. In fact, the Al-Jehad case held, in the context of appointment of judges to the High Court and the Supreme Court, that the relevant Chief Justices’ opinion has to be accepted “in the absence of very sound reasons to be recorded in writing by the President/Executive”

They added, “We urge you not to advise the President to undertake any such transfer, for the following reasons.” They continued that under the existing scheme of the Constitution, there is no conception of a unified federal judicial service in Pakistan.

The judges further said, “The High Courts are independent and autonomous. The justices who are elevated to a particular High Court, take oath, under Article 194 of the Constitution, with respect a particular province, or for the purposes of the Islamabad High Court, with respect to the Islamabad Capital Territory. Since the passage of the Eighteenth Amendment to the Constitution in 2010, and during the times of political democratic governments in Pakistan, there has been no precedent of permanent appointments to the High Courts through the invocation of Article 200 of the Constitution.”

“The Constitution (Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Act, 2024 (the “Twenty-Sixth Amendment”), as passed by the legislature, has not institutionalized the mechanism of transfer of judges of the High Court, from one to another, as was being proposed in the drafts of the amendment in circulation. Proposals were made whereby, for the purposes of transfers, under Article 200, the consent requirement of the judge and the consultation requirement with the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Chief Justices of the relevant courts, were suggested to be dispensed with. Instead, such transfers were proposed to be undertaken on the recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (the “Commission”). Despite a major overhaul to the judicial framework under the Twenty-Sixth Amendment, the legislature did not allow for permanent transfers to become constitutionalized as envisaged in the proposal. Article 200 did not undergo any changes. The conception of each court being separate and autonomous, under the system of federalism, has remained intact,” maintained the judges.

They were of the view that the purpose of the said transfer from the Lahore High Court, as being reported, is that the transferred judge is to be considered for the position of the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court. This just cannot be under the Constitution. The transferred judge would need to take a fresh oath under Article 194 of the Constitution, for serving in a new High Court. Correspondingly, his seniority would be determined from the date of the oath he takes for the purposes of serving at the Islamabad High Court. It has already been held by the Supreme Court, that the seniority is determined from the date oath is taken for such High Court, at which the judge is to serve. Again, in passing the Twenty-Sixth Amendment, the legislature could have accepted the proposed Article 200(IA) which provided that “the seniority of a Judge of a High Court transferred shall be reckoned from the date of his initial appointment as a Judge of a High Court”. The legislature, however, did not.

They continued that hence, a transferred judge, required to take a fresh oath, would be at the bottom-end of the seniority list, at the date of such transfer, despite his prior service at another High Court. The transferred judge, as a result, may find such a situation to be unfortunate, which, may, in turn, lead to friction, jeopardizing the smooth functioning of the Court.

They also said, “If the reports have any credence that the purpose of transferring a judge from the Lahore High Court to the Islamabad High Court is to have the transferred judge considered for the position of Chief Justice, then this is a fraud on the Constitution. The appointment of the justices to the High Court is governed by Article 175A of the Constitution. The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (Appointment of Judges) Rules, 2024 (2024 Appointment Rules), newly promulgated under Article 175A(4) of the Constitution, in its Explanation Ill of Rule 9(1) provides that “[n]ominations for the appointment of the Chief Justice of a High Court shall be made from among the three most senior Judges of that High Court.”

The IHC judges also wrote that once the justices have been duly appointed to a High Court under the Constitution, the three senior-most justices of that High Court are to be considered for the position of the Chief Justice. It defeats the purpose of the Constitution and the 2024 Appointment Rules, if a judge, otherwise lower down in seniority in another High Court, is then introduced as a transferred judge, to be then considered and appointed as the Chief Justice in the court to which he is transferred.

“In the instance that such transfers from one high court to other high court are allowed, on a permanent basis, particularly for taking the position of the Chief Justice, then this would be detrimental to the basic, foundational conception undergirding the Constitution, that of independence of the judiciary. This would provide an opportunity, to select a judge from one High Court and introduce that judge in another High Court, for the purposes of exercising control over that High Court, as the Chief Justice. A High Court, with its own inter-se seniority, would become amenable to control by a judge, otherwise alien to that Court. This would have widespread consequences particularly how the judiciary views its role under the Constitution, setting up perverse incentives of ingratiation for the judges,” said the judges.

They stated that the invocation of Article 200 of the Constitution has to be in “public interests” and “not for an object alien to the said object.” The presence of vacancies in the Islamabad High Court cannot be peddled as a reason for the transfer. Through the passage of the Islamabad High Court (Amendment) Act, 2024, the number of judges in the Islamabad High Court has been recently increased from ten to twelve.

They further pointed out that two direct appointments thereafter followed, taking the total number of serving justices to ten. The transfer, as suggested by the reports, is from the Lahore High Court, where against the occupancy of sixty justices, there are only thirty-five justices serving - a percentage of 58.33%. Whereas, as of now, in the Islamabad High Court, there are already ten judges serving against an occupancy of twelve, which means that 83.33% of the available slots are occupied.

They mentioned, “Similarly, it cannot possibly be said that the reason for this transfer is the pendency of cases in the Islamabad High Court. In fact, if it were a question of pendency, then again, justices are required in the Lahore High Court, rather than the other way around The Judicial Statistics from the 3r Bi-Annual Report, published by the Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan, provides that as of 30 June, 2024, there were 197,875 cases pending in the Lahore High Court, compared to 16,993 cases in the Islamabad High Court. Put differently, the pending cases in the Islamabad High Court are only 8.59% of the cases pending in the Lahore High Court. In sum, there is no facially plausible public interest that would be served by undertaking the transfer.”

They said that the appointment of a judge to a High Court is a prerogative of the Commission, under the Constitution. If there are vacant seats at the High Court, for which eligible candidates are to be considered by a collegiate body, that function of filling in the seats cannot be taken over by invoking Article 200 of the Constitution. This would, in fact, tantamount to usurping the role of the Commission. Recently, in fact, the Commission had the opportunity to fill the four vacant seats at the Islamabad High Court. It chose to fill in two instead, and that too, after much deliberation over a large number of candidates. Filling in other seats by invoking Article 200 of the Constitution would be nothing but short-circuiting the constitutionally provided mechanism of appointing judges.