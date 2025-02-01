ECP restores membership of three more lawmakers

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday restored membership of three more suspended lawmakers from National Assembly (NA) and provincial assemblies. These suspended MPs include Tahir Iqbal from National Assembly, Syed Muhammad Rashid Shah from Sindh Assembly and Khalid Khan from KP Assembly were not allowed to participate in the parliamentary activities due to a bar imposed by the top election body as per the rules. These MPs have submitted their assets’ details in order to restore their suspended memberships in respective assemblies. The electoral top election body last week suspended the membership of eleven lawmakers from the National Assembly (NA), Sindh Assembly and Balochistan Assembly for not submitting assets details despite reminders. The MPs were reminded a number of times to submit assets details till the end of year 2024(31 December).

The lawmakers were given sixteen days to submit details by January 16, as a large number of MPs from provincial assemblies and National Assembly had not submitted details including Statements of Assets and Liabilities including their spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form-B for the financial year 2023-24.

According to the sources in the ECP, almost all the members have submitted asset details and restored. The remaining members have committed the electoral watchdog to submit financial details soon.