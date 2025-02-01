Exciting matches unfold in National Junior Tennis

LAHORE - The National Junior Tennis Tournament has seen some thrilling action in various categories, with top players advancing to the finals. In the U18 singles semifinal, Muhammad Salar from Islamabad emerged victorious over Muhammad Yahya, securing a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 win, while Asad Zaman from Lahore defeated Taimoor Ansari in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1, to claim his spot in the final. In the U14 singles quarter-final, Junaid Meher overcame Ansarullah with a 5-3, 4-0 victory.

Meanwhile, in the girls’ U18 singles semifinal, Romaisa Malik from Poono Aqi defeated Noor Hilalay 6-2, 6-1 to book her place in the final.

The U12 singles saw exciting action in the second round, with Majid Bachani from Hyderabad dominating his match against his opponent, winning 4-0, 4-0. Syed Sufyan fought hard against Umer Zaman, securing a 1-4, 4-1, 4-2 comeback victory.

In the Under-10 singles quarter-final, Abdullah Ali Qazi showed resilience, battling through a 1-4, 5-3, 4-1 win against Ahyan, while Ayan Essa Jee overcame Dua Yousuf in a tight match, winning 1-4, 5-4, 5-4.

The Under-18 doubles quarter-final was a one-sided affair as Ruhab and Ismail Aftab triumphed 6-0, 6-0 over Shahmir and Azlan. Finally, in the Girls’ Under-12 singles, Zohha Imad defeated Areeba Fatima with a dominant 4-0, 4-1 performance.