Fakhar, Faheem, Saud, Khushdil recalled in Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to take place in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9.

The squad, led by Mohammad Rizwan, features notable recalls, including Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Saud Shakeel, and Khushdil Shah, while Babar Azam, Fakhar, and Faheem remain the only survivors from Pakistan’s victorious 2017 Champions Trophy-winning side.

The selected players will also participate in a tri-nation ODI series against New Zealand and South Africa in Lahore and Karachi ahead of the global tournament, providing an opportunity for fine-tuning strategies before the high-stakes competition. The PCB has until 11 Feb to make any changes to the squad, after which replacements will only be allowed on medical grounds, subject to ICC approval.

The squad sees four changes from Pakistan’s last ODI series against South Africa in December 2024. Abdullah Shafique, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, and Sufyan Moqim have made way for Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Saud Shakeel, and Khushdil Shah.

National selector Asad Shafiq emphasized that the selection committee maintained a “horses for courses” approach, opting for players who have consistently excelled in domestic cricket under similar conditions and demonstrated their readiness for a global event.

“Our focus has been on selecting players who have proven their form and adaptability in home conditions and against high-quality opposition. The squad is designed to provide flexibility and balance, ensuring we have all bases covered for the Champions Trophy,” said Asad Shafiq.

Fakhar Zaman’s return is particularly significant. The left-handed opener, who famously scored a match-winning century in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against India, has regained form after recovering from injuries that kept him out of international cricket since June 2024. His performances in the Champions T20 Cup 2024, where he amassed 303 runs at a strike rate of 132, convinced the selectors of his readiness.

Saud Shakeel, Pakistan’s Test vice-captain, earns a recall on the back of his prolific Test performances in home conditions. Though he last played an ODI in the 2023 ICC World Cup, his consistency in Tests—577 runs in 13 innings this season, including two centuries—has positioned him as a strong middle-order contender.

All-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah return to bolster both batting depth and bowling options. Faheem, a seasoned campaigner, has been a consistent performer across formats in domestic cricket, while Khushdil’s all-round contributions in both one-day and T20 formats made him a viable selection.

Asad Shafiq highlighted the squad’s versatility, noting that Fakhar Zaman’s opening partner could be either Babar Azam or Saud Shakeel, depending on match conditions and opposition.“Babar Azam has ample experience opening in T20Is and recently impressed in the Cape Town Test, scoring back-to-back half-centuries in Saim Ayub’s absence. Saud Shakeel, on the other hand, brings an intelligent and calculated approach, making him a strong alternative at the top.”

Pakistan will rely on mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed to spearhead their spin attack, supported by the all-round capabilities of Khushdil Shah and Salman Ali Agha. Meanwhile, the fast-bowling arsenal, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain, ensures a formidable pace attack.

A notable omission from the squad is Saim Ayub, who was ruled out due to an ankle injury. Asad Shafiq acknowledged Ayub’s disappointment but assured that the selectors were prioritizing his long-term fitness over any rushed decision.Pakistan’s preparation for the Champions Trophy includes the tri-nation ODI series against New Zealand and South Africa, which will serve as a crucial dress rehearsal before the tournament.

“This series provides an opportunity to fine-tune our combinations, assess player form, and make necessary adjustments. It’s the perfect build-up to ensure we are fully prepared to defend the Champions Trophy on home soil,” added Asad Shafiq.