Saturday, February 01, 2025
FDA cracks down on four illegal housing colonies

February 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), during a crackdown on illegal housing scheme on Friday, sealed four offices and demolished illegal structures on Samundri Road. According to official sources, the action was taken against City Housing, Unique Housing, Azmeer City and Roshan Villas. Meanwhile anti-encroachment squads removed encroachments on a plot reserved for public utilities in Allama Iqbal Colony. The teams also failed an attempt to illegally occupy shops adjacent to plot No 514-C, Ahmed Nagar.

