Saturday, February 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

FIA arrest suspect for sharing AI-Generated images of political figures

Monitoring Report
February 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Peshawar arrested a suspect on Friday for creating and distributing AI-generated images of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and other political figures.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the suspect, identified as Alam Khan, was arrested in Takht Bhai, district Mardan. He was found to be sharing derogatory AI-generated images of political figures on social media platforms.

Following his arrest, an investigation was launched into the case. The spokesperson emphasized that strict actions would be taken against those involved in cybercrimes and online defamation. The FIA has reiterated its commitment to combating online misconduct and maintaining digital integrity.

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1738386866.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025