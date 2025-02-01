FIA arrest suspect for sharing AI-Generated images of political figures

PESHAWAR - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Peshawar arrested a suspect on Friday for creating and distributing AI-generated images of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and other political figures.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the suspect, identified as Alam Khan, was arrested in Takht Bhai, district Mardan. He was found to be sharing derogatory AI-generated images of political figures on social media platforms.

Following his arrest, an investigation was launched into the case. The spokesperson emphasized that strict actions would be taken against those involved in cybercrimes and online defamation. The FIA has reiterated its commitment to combating online misconduct and maintaining digital integrity.