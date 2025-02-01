FIA arrests human trafficker

LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has intensified crackdown on human traffickers and arrested an individual involved in visa fraud during a raid in Gujranwala. According to an FIA spokesperson, the arrested suspect has been identified as Waras Ali, who was found guilty of human smuggling and visa fraud. The accused deceived a citizen by promising to send him to Italy and extorted over Rs 2.5 million. However, after failing to fulfill his promise, he went into hiding. FIA Gujranwala Zone Director Abdul Qadir Qamar emphasised that the crackdown on human traffickers is in full swing. He assured that operations against human smuggling networks have been intensified and that those exploiting innocent lives will be brought to justice. The FIA teams remain in constant contact with the victims of human trafficking, said Qadir. He reiterated FIA’s zero-tolerance policy against human trafficking and vowed that strict legal action would be taken against those involved. The international human trafficking network will be completely dismantled, he affirmed.