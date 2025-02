Saudi Arabia’s new airline, Flyadeal, has launched its flight operations to Pakistan.

The first Flyadeal flight, F3-661, arrived from Saudi Arabia at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport at 8:04 AM.

The airline will operate two weekly flights to Karachi—one from Jeddah and the other from Riyadh.

Upon arrival, the Flyadeal aircraft was given a water salute at Karachi Airport.