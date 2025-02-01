Saturday, February 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Fourth offshore Patrol Vessel PNS YAMAMA arrives in Karachi

Fourth offshore Patrol Vessel PNS YAMAMA arrives in Karachi
Fourth offshore Patrol Vessel PNS YAMAMA arrives in Karachi
Fourth offshore Patrol Vessel PNS YAMAMA arrives in Karachi
Fourth offshore Patrol Vessel PNS YAMAMA arrives in Karachi
APP
8:34 PM | February 01, 2025
National

Fourth Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) PNS YAMAMA arrived in Karachi. Upon arrival, an impressive reception ceremony was held at PN Dockyard. Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, was Chief Guest on the occasion.
 
While addressing the ceremony, Commander Pakistan Fleet highlighted that the addition of PNS YAMAMA in the PN fleet will significantly enhance the Pakistan Navy’s capability of safeguarding the Maritime frontiers of Pakistan, according to a news release issued by Director General Public Relations (NAVY).

He also emphasized that the induction of such multipurpose state-of-the-art platforms will provide vital support to the ongoing PN Maritime security patrol in the Indian Ocean.
 
PNS YAMAMA is a multipurpose and highly agile medium-sized Offshore Patrol Vessel equipped with a self-protection and terminal defence system, state-of-the-art electronic warfare, and anti-ship and anti-air warfare capabilities.
 
Additionally, it is capable of embarking a multirole helicopter and can operate independently or as part of a task force for extended durations to execute a variety of missions. PNS YAMAMA is the fourth vessel of OPV Batch II constructed and commissioned at DAMEN Shipyards, Galati, Romania.
 
The reception ceremony of PNS YAMAMA was attended by a large number of PN Officers and CPOs/ Sailors.

Snowfall in Murree enhances winter charm for tourists

Tags:

APP

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1738386866.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025