Fourth offshore Patrol Vessel PNS YAMAMA arrives in Karachi

Fourth Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) arrived in Karachi. Upon arrival, an impressive reception ceremony was held at PN Dockyard. Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, was Chief Guest on the occasion.



While addressing the ceremony, Commander Pakistan Fleet highlighted that the addition of in the PN fleet will significantly enhance the Pakistan Navy’s capability of safeguarding the Maritime frontiers of Pakistan, according to a news release issued by Director General Public Relations (NAVY).

He also emphasized that the induction of such multipurpose state-of-the-art platforms will provide vital support to the ongoing PN Maritime security patrol in the Indian Ocean.



is a multipurpose and highly agile medium-sized Offshore Patrol Vessel equipped with a self-protection and terminal defence system, state-of-the-art electronic warfare, and anti-ship and anti-air warfare capabilities.



Additionally, it is capable of embarking a multirole helicopter and can operate independently or as part of a task force for extended durations to execute a variety of missions. is the fourth vessel of OPV Batch II constructed and commissioned at DAMEN Shipyards, Galati, Romania.



The reception ceremony of was attended by a large number of PN Officers and CPOs/ Sailors.