Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

After 15 months of relentless conflict that claimed the lives of approximately 50,000 Palestinians, a ceasefire has finally been agreed upon for Gaza, set to take effect on Sunday, January 19. The war left thousands dead on both sides and resulted in the complete devastation of Gaza’s infrastructure.

From the outset, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to eliminate Hamas, but neutralising a non-conventional guerrilla force proved to be a formidable challenge. Despite sustained military action, Hamas remained resilient.

The ceasefire, brokered with the assistance of Qatar and the United States, comprises two phases. The first phase, lasting 42 days, will see Israel release 735 Palestinian prisoners, including high-profile figures such as Zakaria Zubeidi, Ashraf Zughayer, and Ahmed Barghouti. In return, Hamas will release 33 Israeli hostages. The second phase will focus on the release of additional Israeli soldiers held captive.

For the Palestinian people, who have endured unimaginable suffering, the ceasefire brings a glimmer of hope. However, whether it will lead to a lasting resolution remains uncertain.

MUHAMMAD WASEEM SOOMRO,

Sindh.