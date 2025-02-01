Geopolitics of South Asia

In the context of South Asia India is geographically the most prominent. It is the world’s most populous nation and occupies the most central location in the region. Its much smaller neighbours (less China) lie on its geographical peripheries. It is a formidable economic and military-nuclear-missile power as well. However, it generally remains at odds with all its neighbours and maintains a rather tense relationship with them. Instead of showing large-hearted benevolence towards them it is wont to asserting its assumed hegemony through bitter tirades, strongarm policies, coercive diplomacy, 5GW, transnational terrorism, other kinetic and insidious means etc. Predictably, it faces defiant resistance from all its neighbours which causes it a great deal of irritation, frustration and generates for it an ominous feeling of helplessness. It perhaps feels that it is underachieving and tries relentlessly to dominate the region. The strategic environment of South Asia thus remains agitated with simmering regional and bilateral disputes on territory, borders, water, transnational terrorism, trade, regional connectivity etc continuously vitiating it further. India is the common denominator in most, if not all, major South Asian disputes and is fast gravitating towards virtual geopolitical isolation within the region.

Recent events in Bangla Desh (BD) have caused further heartburn to New Delhi. Its protege Mrs Hasina Wajid was ousted from power by a sweeping popular movement forcing her to beat a hasty retreat to New Delhi. India’s Project BD seems to have imploded thus seriously circumscribing the intrusive influence it once wielded over BD and its policies, alignments, orientations etc. The new government in Dhaka apparently seeks to move out of India’s coercive and domineering shadow. It is already demonstrating the assertive strategic autonomy essential to charting out a truly independent strategic direction and path for itself. It has started showing genuine independence in policy formulation and decision making to primarily secure its own national interests first. As if this was not enough, India’s geopolitical woes seem to have worsened with the evolving bonhomie between Pakistan and BD. A flurry of meetings between the heads of government and other government officials on both sides has set the stage for a revival of fraternal ties between them. The two protagonists appear keen to get over their rather acrimonious past and move towards a shared, mutually secure and prosperous future. A rapid surge in economic, trade, cultural, military and other ties will bring the two countries and their peoples even closer and deny hostile powers any space to (re)create a wedge/chasm between them.

Pakistan-BD’s revived friendship and fraternal ties are not necessarily motivated by any anti-India stance or agenda but are aimed essentially at a mutually supporting and beneficial relationship. These must not be misconstrued as anything else. Period. The recent visit by a military delegation from BD to Pakistan seems to have set the ball rolling for renewed and stronger bilateral ties. Expectedly, it has earned the ire of a rather nervous BJP Government in New Delhi. India, despite being the largest country in South Asia, feels extremely insecure, jittery and worried whenever any two of its neighbours develop close ties between themselves. Its lack of self-confidence worsens when both these neighbours appear to have China as a common friend and ally in the region. Does it fear creeping geopolitical isolation within the South Asian region? It views such alignments and developments warily, with extreme suspicion and as inimical moves. It is bound to react to them. This reflects its overarching sense of insecurity and lack of self confidence. The Indian media too has been hysterical in criticising and castigating the apparent warmth in this (re)emerging relationship between Pakistan and BD. Led by Lt Gen SM Kamarul Hassan, Principal Staff Officer of BD Armed Forces, a high-level military delegation met all concerned tiers of government as well as the three service chiefs and other high ranking military officials. It visited a number of military installations and looked at the various weapon systems on the Pakistan Armed Forces’ inventory currently and planned. It has shown interest in the military hardware produced by Pakistan, in particular the JF 17 Block III fighter aircraft. Multidimensional cooperation is bound to result. Diplomatic, economic, free trade and strong military ties could provide a solid foundation for these ties to prosper and flourish even further.

One regime change in BD seems to have engendered serious paradigm shifts in the geopolitical and geostrategic dynamics of the region. India is faced with a veritable two-three front war scenario against China, Pakistan and an imploding inner front in IIOJ&KR. Will its strategic woes be further exacerbated by a similar strategic environment emerging in its East-North East as well? Does it perceive to face yet another two-three front war scenario there? Could a possible two front war against China and BD be complicated further by an imploding inner front in the Seven Sisters states in the North-East? Regardless, its threat perceptions perhaps will be seriously exacerbated and the necessary contingency planning and provisions thereto will become inevitable.

Chanakya, the great Indian strategist of yore, apparently looms large and dominant in India’s policy formulations. He is often quoted as saying, “your neighbour is your natural enemy and the neighbour’s neighbour is your friend”. Unquote. Are Chanakyan edicts, in effect, leading India astray? If not, then why is India getting more and more isolated in the region? Why can it not still establish its hegemony in South Asia? Apparently Chanakyan edicts are failing to meet the emerging and dynamic demands of present day geopolitical and geostrategic realities and technological advancements. If befriending Afghanistan (neighbour’s neighbour) is good Chanakyan strategy for India than it must apply to Pakistan befriending Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives and especially BD equally!

Imran Malik

The writer is a retired brigadier of the Pakistan Army. He can be reached at im.k846@gmail.com and tweets @K846Im.