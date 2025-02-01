Gold price up by Rs1,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1,500 and was sold at Rs291,800 on Friday against its sale at Rs290,300 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,286 to Rs250,171 from Rs248,885 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs229,331 from Rs228,152. The prices of per tola and ten gram silver were traded at Rs3,300 and Rs2,829 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased from $2,778 to $2,792, the Association reported.