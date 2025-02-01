Govt approves national policy to prevent violent extremism

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has on Friday officially approved the National Policy on Countering Violent Extremism, formulated by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

According to a press release, the announcement was made by NACTA member Dr Khalid Chauhan during a National Dialogue on Countering Violent Extremism, held with the participation of various stakeholders, including representatives from federal ministries, civil society, and international organisations.

The event, attended by the Institute of Islamic Research and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), focused on developing a collective strategy to combat violent extremism in Pakistan.

Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), who participated as the chief guest, highlighted the role of students in fighting extremism and emphasized the power of education in defeating violent ideologies.

During the dialogue, Dr Khalid Chauhan stated that the approval of this policy reflects the government’s strong commitment to eliminating extremism. He added that its successful implementation would lay the foundation for a peaceful society for future generations.

The Director General of the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) also addressed the participants, stressing the importance of countering extremism and its impact on Pakistan’s Human Development Index.

In the opening session, DG NACTA Saleha Zakir Shah, along with government representatives and experts, underscored the need for joint efforts to ensure a peaceful Pakistan. The event concluded with Dr. Khalid Chauhan stating that the dialogue had established a solid foundation for implementing concrete steps in line with the national policy.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in his message on World Interfaith Harmony Week being observed from February 1st to 7th urged the religious scholars, community leaders and citizens to play role in promoting brotherhood as extremism and divisive rhetoric were threat to social peace and harmony.

The prime minister shared these views while joining the international community in observing World Interfaith Harmony Week, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said this week served as a powerful reminder of the importance of dialogue, understanding, and cooperation among diverse religious communities.

“Pakistan, envisioned by our founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a sanctuary for all faiths, remains steadfast in its constitutional oath to protect every citizen’s right to belief, dignity, and equality. Our faith—rooted in Islam’s timeless teachings of justice, mercy, and respect for all creation—compels us to lead by example,” the prime minister said.

He resolved that the government would continue to uphold these values through policies that promote inclusivity and social cohesion.

“To those who sow hatred, we respond with dialogue. To those who preach fear, we answer with courage. To those who divide, we build bridges,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

He added that the government was committed to fostering an environment of acceptance, tolerance, and mutual respect.

The groundbreaking Interfaith Harmony Policy and Strategy of Religious Tolerance were enforced, targeting hate speech at its core, safeguarding every temple, church, and shrine, the prime minister said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif underscored that despite policy interventions implemented, the government recognized that challenges persist.

“Extremism and divisive rhetoric, remain threats to our social fabric. At a time when the world faces growing challenges of intolerance and division, it is essential to reaffirm our collective commitment to peace and unity,” he said.

“May this week inspire us all to embrace the values of tolerance and cooperation, ensuring a peaceful and prosperous future for all,” the prime minister said.