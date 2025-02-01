Govt bumps up LPG price by Rs3.68 per kg to Rs254 for Feb

ISLAMABAD - The federal government Friday bumped up the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs3.68 per kilogramme (1.47 per cent) to Rs254 for February 2024.

According to the notification issued by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), following the hike, price of the 11.8 kilogramme domestic cylinder will go up by Rs 43.52, while rate of commercial cylinder of 45.4kg will go up by Rs167.072. As per notification from the OGRA, the cost of per kilogramme of LPG after the increase will be Rs253.97.

The price of an 11.8-kilogram domestic LPG cylinder has been increased to Rs2,997, up from the January rate of Rs2,953. While, the cost of 45.4 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased to Rs11,530 compared to the previous rate of Rs11,363. The revised pricing structure came into effect from February 1.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) attributed this consistent escalation to two key factors: the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar and an increase in the prices of propane and butane, the principal components of LPG, by Saudi Aramco. “The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US dollar exchange rate. As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has increased by 1.6%. The average dollar exchange rate has slightly increased by 0.19% resulting to increase in LPG consumer price by Rs43.52/11.8 kg cylinder (1.47%). The per kg increase in LPG consumer price is Rs.3.68,” the regulator said.

The regulator calculated the producer price of LPG, assuming a composition of 40 per cent propane and 60 per cent butane, to be Rs180,230.97 per tonne. This includes an excise duty of Rs85 per tonne but excludes the petroleum levy of Rs4,669 per tonne or Rs 55.09- kilogramme cylinder. The total cost for an 11.8-kg cylinder is Rs2,126.73. After application of 18 per cent general sales tax (GST), the producer price comes out to be Rs212,672.54 per tonne, leading to a cylinder price of Rs2,509.54. The GST on this amount would be Rs32,441.54 per tonne or Rs382.21 per 11.8-kilogramme cylinder.

Marketing, distribution, and transportation margins have been set at Rs35,000 per tonne, with a marketing margin of Rs17,000, a distribution margin of Rs10,000, and a transportation margin of Rs8,000, resulting in a total mar­gin of Rs413 per cylinder. Consumers will also face an 18 per cent GST of Rs 6,300 per tonne or Rs74.34 per 11.8-kilogram cylinder on these margins. The maximum LPG consumer price will be Rs253,972.54 per tonne or Rs2,996.88 per 11.8-kilogram cylinder. The maximum LPG price will be Rs 253.97 per kilogramme. It is noteworthy that Ogra as a regulator has failed to ensure the enforcement of these prices of LPG and the product is already being sold at over Rs350/kg, even in the capital city of Islamabad.