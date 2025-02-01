Govt directs relevant authorities to take strict measures to stabilise sugar prices

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has directed the relevant authorities to take strict measures to stabilise prices and ensure an uninterrupted sugar supply. A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, to review sugar prices. Chairman FBR Rashid Mehmood Langrial and other senior officials attended the meeting. The discussion focused on ensuring price stability during Ramazan and providing relief to consumers. Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain emphasized that the government will not allow any unnecessary increase in sugar prices during Ramazan. Strict monitoring mechanisms will be implemented, and hoarding or artificial price hikes will not be tolerated. The final announcement regarding sugar prices will be made on Thursday, February 6.

The meeting also addressed the concerns of farmers regarding sugar production and pricing. Rana Tanveer Hussain stressed the need to include farmers in profit-sharing and urged sugar mill owners to play an active role in resolving their financial and production-related challenges. As Ramazan approaches, sugar prices have skyrocketed across Pakistan. Over the past week, the price of sugar in Lahore has increased by Rs12 to Rs15 per kilogramme, with the wholesale price of a 50kg sugar bag climbing from Rs6,800 to Rs7,400. The price of sugar per kg has now increased from Rs136 to Rs148 in Lahore’s wholesale markets.