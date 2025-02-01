Saturday, February 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs1 per litre, diesel by Rs7

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs1 per litre, diesel by Rs7
Fawad Yousafzai
February 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The government on Friday increased the price of Motor Spirit (MS) Petrol by Rs.1 per litre and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs.7 per litre for the next fortnight starting from February 1st.

The price of MS petrol was fixed at Rs 257.13 per litre as against its existing price of Rs 256.13 per litre, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance. Meanwhile, the price of High-Speed Diesel was increased by Rs.7 per litre as HS- Diesel would be available at Rs 267.95 per litre as compared to its previous price of Rs 260.95. The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reviewed and adjusted consumer prices for petroleum products in view of recent fluctuations in the international oil market.

Tags:

Fawad Yousafzai

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1738300518.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025