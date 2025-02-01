Govt providing facilities to investors to promote tourism: KP CM aide

Peshawar - Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums, Zahid Chanzeb, said on Friday that the provincial government was providing a number of facilities to investors, including extending their lease period, to promote tourism and culture in every corner of the province.

“The Pakistan Travel Mart 2025 has provided an excellent opportunity to showcase Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tourism projects and cultural heritage. The province is extending the lease period for investors to encourage large-scale investment in its tourist destinations,” he said while inaugurating the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion at the Pakistan Travel Mart Expo Centre in Karachi.

Secretary of the Tourism and Culture Department, Bakhtiar Khan; Director of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Umar Arshad; General Manager of the Tourism Authority, Sajjad Hamid; Event Manager Haseena Shoukat; and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The CM’s aide said that the participation of over 25 countries, pavilions from all provinces, domestic and international companies, and stakeholders in the Pakistan Travel Mart was a good omen for the promotion of tourism in the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to the media, he mentioned that investors were being briefed on tourism projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the available investment opportunities in the province’s tourism sector. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s participation in the Travel Mart is a chance to showcase the province’s positive image to the world and attract investment,” he stated.

The Pakistan Travel Mart at the Expo Centre in Karachi will continue until February 2, featuring pavilions from various countries, world travel companies, tour agencies, and representatives from different provinces. In addition to conferences on various topics, the event also offers a platform to exhibit provincial tourism and cultural heritage.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority has set up the province’s pavilion to effectively showcase its tourism and cultural potential.

The pavilion features exhibitions on various tourism projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the camping pods project, Swat Motorway, Naran Chairlift project, information desks, and rest areas. Additionally, multiple conferences and sessions related to tourism will also be held, covering various topics in detail.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion showcases traditional Charsadda Chappals, Mughal Art from Dera Ismail Khan, rubab music, Khattak dance, and much more.

The Pakistan Travel Mart is a travel and tourism expo held annually to connect all partners of mobility in Pakistan with key stakeholders from the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries, taking the lead to promote inbound, outbound, and domestic travel in Pakistan.

The KPCTA has taken several steps to revive tourism and attract both foreign and domestic tourists to the province.

Amid breathtaking river valleys and overlooked by towering mountain peaks, visitors have the opportunity to enjoy nature and visit sites of global significance for Buddhists, Sikhs, and Muslims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The province is blessed with abundant natural resources, making it a preferred destination for both domestic and international tourists.